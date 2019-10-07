Pac-12 extends tourneys for Las Vegas through 2022

The Pac-12 extended agreements to keep its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Las Vegas through 2021-22.

The conference postseason tournaments were contracted to end after this season, but commissioner Larry Scott cited good feedback from the women's tournament after it moved there last season. The men's tournament has been played in Las Vegas since 2013.

"I think everyone left really, really pleased with how the teams were treated, the environment, the crowd reaction that we had," Scott said of the women's tournament.

While the women's Pac-12 tournament made its debut in the MGM Grand Garden last season, it will move this season to the Mandalay Bay's Events Center, home of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

The men's tournament began in the Grand Garden and moved to T-Mobile Arena in 2016-17.

The Pac-12 women's tournament will continue to be held a week before the men's tournament, this season from March 5-8 while the men's tournament is scheduled for March 11-14.