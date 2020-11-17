 Skip to main content
UA women picked to finish second in Pac-12 preseason polls; three Cats make all-league team
UA women picked to finish second in Pac-12 preseason polls; three Cats make all-league team

  • Updated
030220-spt-ua wbk-p7.JPG

Aari McDonald and the Wildcats are expected to be among the Pac-12’s top teams when they open their new season Nov. 25.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team has been picked to finish second in a league considered by many to be the best in the country.

The UA checked in at No. 2 in the Pac-12's preseason media poll and tied for second in the preseason coaches' poll, both of which were released Tuesday morning. The Wildcats trail Stanford in both of them. One media member and two league coaches picked the Wildcats to finish first.

Additionally, three Wildcats — guard Aari McDonald and forwards Cate Reese and Sam Thomas — were named the league's 15-player preseason All-Pac-12 team.

A sure-fire NCAA Tournament selection last year before the pandemic wiped out the postseason, Arizona is ranked No. 7 to start the 2020-21 season. The team returns McDonald, Reese and Thomas. Add in transfers Shaina Pellington and Trinity Baptiste and newcomer Lauren Ware, among others, and the Wildcats are as deep and talented as any team in program history.

The UA can open its season as soon as Nov. 25, but because of the COVID-19-related cancellations, is currently looking for two nonconference opponents. The team will open Pac-12 play on Dec. 4 against UCLA, with USC visiting Tucson two days later.

Here's a look at the conference's polls:

2020-21 preseason media poll

Rank/Team (first-place votes)

1. Stanford (19)

2. Arizona (1)

3. Oregon

4. UCLA

5. Oregon State (1)

6. Arizona State

7. USC

8. Utah

9. Cal

10. Colorado

11. Washington

12. Washington State

2020-21 preseason coaches' poll

1. Stanford (10)

2(tie) Arizona (2)

2(tie). Oregon

4. UCLA

5. Oregon State

6. USC

7. Arizona State

8. Utah

9. Colorado

10. Cal

11. Washington

12. Washington State

UA coach Adia Barnes and players will take part in the Pac-12 preseason Zoom call later today. Check back for more.

