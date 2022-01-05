UA women will play at USC on Sunday afternoon; Trojans take Washington's place on schedule

The fourth-ranked UA women's basketball team will play in Los Angeles after all.

The Wildcats will take on USC on Sunday at the Galen Center, the programs announced Wednesday. The Wildcats and Trojans had initially been scheduled to play Dec. 31 in Los Angeles, but COVID-19 issues within USC's program forced a postponement.

The 4 p.m. game will be closed to fans, per USC policy; only families and guests of team members are allowed to attend.

USC (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) takes the place of Washington, which was scheduled to play the Wildcats on Sunday before the Huskies' own COVID-19 issues forced a postponement. The Trojans were scheduled to play Utah, but were forced to postpone because of COVID-19 issues with the Utes.

Arizona (10-0, 0-0) will take on Washington State (9-4, 1-1) on Friday night in McKale Center before heading west. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m; former UA star Aari McDonald will be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor following the game.