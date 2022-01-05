 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA women will play at USC on Sunday afternoon; Trojans take Washington's place on schedule
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UA women will play at USC on Sunday afternoon; Trojans take Washington's place on schedule

120720-spt-arizona wbb-001.JPG

Arizona will play USC on Sunday in a rescheduling of the teams' Dec. 31 game.

 Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2021

The fourth-ranked UA women's basketball team will play in Los Angeles after all.

The Wildcats will take on USC on Sunday at the Galen Center, the programs announced Wednesday. The Wildcats and Trojans had initially been scheduled to play Dec. 31 in Los Angeles, but COVID-19 issues within USC's program forced a postponement.

The 4 p.m. game will be closed to fans, per USC policy; only families and guests of team members are allowed to attend.

USC (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) takes the place of Washington, which was scheduled to play the Wildcats on Sunday before the Huskies' own COVID-19 issues forced a postponement. The Trojans were scheduled to play Utah, but were forced to postpone because of COVID-19 issues with the Utes.

Arizona (10-0, 0-0) will take on Washington State (9-4, 1-1) on Friday night in McKale Center before heading west. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m; former UA star Aari McDonald will be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor following the game.

Here's a look at Arizona's schedule for the rest of January:

Friday: WASHINGTON STATE, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Sunday: at USC, 4 p.m. (TV TBA)

Jan. 13: at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Oregon)

Jan. 15: at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 21: UTAH, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Jan. 23: COLORADO, noon (Pac-12 Mountain)

Jan. 28: at Cal, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Bay Area)

Jan. 30: at Stanford, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Arizona Wildcats coach Adia Barnes talks about how she tested positive for COVID-19 in December then looks ahead to returning to the court this weekend.
Watch Now: Adia Barnes on dealing with Arizona’s COVID-19 outbreak, staying ready and Aari McDonald’s Ring of Honor ceremony

