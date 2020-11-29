UA's Kerr Kriisa headed back to Tucson, but eligibility status remains unknown

Kerr Kriisa’s return home to Estonia proved to be a short and frustrating one, but at least it came with a compliment of sorts.

In what turned out to be his only game this month for Estonia, since a second FIBA EuroBasket qualifying game for Monday was postponed until February because of COVID issues with scheduled opponent North Macedonia, the Arizona freshman guard struggled.

In Estonia’s 84-56 loss to Russia on Saturday, Kriisa went scoreless while missing all four 3-pointers he took and had three turnovers to his lone assist. But he did so, at least in part, because Russia tweaked its defense just for him.

In fact, Russia coach Sergei Bazarevich went so far as to say that the primary job 33-year-old point guard Evgenii Baburin had was to stop Kriisa — even though Baburin also wound up hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers and scoring 19 points.

“His main task was to deal with the Estonian leader and the most talented player” for Estonia, Bazarevich said, according to the Posttimes of Tallinn, Estonia. “Nothing came out of Kriisa — possibly influenced by other factors as well — primarily because we took defense work seriously. And it started with Baburin.”