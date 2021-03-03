UA's postseason march begins with Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament game against Wazzu

Ever since the NCAA Tournament was canceled a year ago, the Arizona Wildcats have talked about getting back to the postseason — and actually playing.

Well, it’s March. The Wildcats are in. All that’s left is figuring out where they’ll end up in the bracket.

Arizona can improve its NCAA Tournament standing starting Thursday, when it takes seventh-seeded Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas. The Cougars beat the Utes on Wednesday night, 57-48.

“For us, it’s a new season,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “I don’t feel like our team ended as great as we could have with the way we played in (Sunday’s) loss at ASU. But now it’s Phase II. It’s another season. This is when it all matters. This is what you work for all year for … for these moments. I’m excited. I’m super excited.”

Arizona is ranked No. 11 nationally, and has been part of the NCAA selection committees two bracket reveals this spring. The Wildcats were the No. 7 team in the country and a No. 2 seed in the last reveal, announced Sunday. However, the bracket did not take into account that day’s overtime loss to ASU in Tempe.

Barnes said she’s more concerned about how the Wildcats play than who.