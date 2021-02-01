UA's steady James Akinjo may be on track to become All-Pac-12 player

Akinjo said Saturday he wasn’t sure if the win over Cal was his best game but said he was just continuing to work on things, crediting his teammates for “making it real easy for me out there.”

The way Akinjo explained it, the rest of the Wildcats helped him get back on a roll offensively after he shot 0 for 9 against USC on Jan. 7. Since then, Akinjo has made 48.3% of his 3-pointers, including a 5 for 9 effort from long range that helped lead to Arizona’s 84-82 win at ASU on Jan. 21.

“I’m shooting the same, but sometimes throughout the season as you go on shots just don’t go in,” Akinjo said. “My coaches and teammates continue to give me the same confidence I’ve always had. I just stick with the same shot every time, same rhythm. I’m real confident on my shot.”

Akinjo has also been a durable player.

While missing no games to injury, Akinjo has averaged 34.9 minutes a game and averaged 36.7 over the three games prior to UA’s lopsided win over Cal, during which wing Bennedict Mathurin was limited because of an ankle sprain.

The Wildcats might not have to lean as heavily on Akinjo this week, with Mathurin over a week removed from his ankle injury while freshman combo guard Kerr Kriisa is expected to become eligible on Thursday at Utah.