UCLA, Arizona 1-2 on our ballot for the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason poll

SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona likely will not be expected to defend its Pac-12 men’s basketball title when the conference releases its official preseason media poll Wednesday at its annual media day.

The conference referred to UCLA as its "preseason league favorite" earlier this week while announcing its preseason all-conference teams, and the Bruins are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. Arizona is ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and Oregon is No. 21.

Four Arizona players did receive preseason honors, however: Forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the Pac-12’s 10-player all-league first team, while guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson were named to the second team and center Oumar Ballo was named honorable mention.

Kriisa, Tubelis and UA coach Tommy Lloyd are expected to represent the Wildcats at Wednesday's men's basketball media day. They are scheduled to appear on the Pac-12 Networks show at 12:45 p.m. and be on the interview podium (carried via Pac-12 streaming platforms) at 3:10 p.m.

Media who regularly cover the league voted for both the preseason all-league teams and preseason poll, while coaches vote for postseason honors. Here’s our ballot for how the men’s basketball race will play out this season and the reasoning behind it:

1. UCLA

Last season: 27-8 overall; 15-5 Pac-12 (2nd), lost to North Carolina in NCAA Sweet 16

A rash of COVID and injury issues — and, of course, Arizona's dominant run in Tommy Lloyd's head coaching debut last season — kept UCLA from defending its 2021 title last season. But UCLA returns another deep core of talent that includes matchup nightmare Jaime Jaquez and gritty point guard Tyger Campbell, while adding five-star freshmen Amari Bailey (on the perimeter) and Adem Bona (inside). With good health, the Bruins should be back at the top.

2. Arizona

Last season: 33-4 overall; 18-2 Pac-12 (1st), lost to Houston in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

OK, so who picked Arizona to run away with the conference by three games last season? Anybody? (The Wildcats were picked fourth in last season’s Pac-12 preseason poll). Based on the way they exceeded expectations last season, picking the Wildcats second this time may sound foolish. But losing three players to the NBA Draft is a serious drain of talent, even though the Wildcats’ quality big men and veteran wing players should have them at least in the title race.

3. Oregon

Last season: 20-15 overall; 11-9 Pac-12 (tie 5th), lost to Texas A&M in second round of NIT

Oregon’s historically heavy reliance on transfers always leaves the Ducks susceptible to the sort of chemistry issues that plagued them last season. But guard Will Richardson and forward Quincy Guerrier returned from the NBA Draft pool, giving coach Dana Altman veterans who are already bought in, while Oregon’s strength and versatility inside gives Altman fuel to create the mismatches he craves.

4. USC

Last season: 26-8 overall; 14-6 Pac-12 (3rd), lost to Miami in NCAA Tournament first round

The Trojans’ long reliance on talented big men has ended now that the Mobleys are all gone, with Evan going in 2021 NBA Draft and big brother Isaiah being drafted last June. But the decisions of wing Drew Peterson and guard Boogie Ellis to return from the NBA Draft should make the transition to a more perimeter-oriented offense much easier.

5. Washington State

Last season: 22-15 overall; 11-9 Pac-12 (tie, 5th), lost to Texas A&M in NIT semifinals

The Cougars have been quietly rising under fourth-year coach Kyle Smith, with KenPom.com rankings of 127, 78 and 44 in the past three seasons. This season could be another breakthrough, thanks in large part to three players with Senegal ties — forward Mouhamed Gueye, 7-footer Adrame Diongue and guard TJ Bamba — though a lot also rests on how Tennessee transfer Justin Powell does after an injury plagued season in Knoxville.

6. Stanford

Last season: 16-16 overall; 8-12 Pac-12 (9th)

Could this be the year coach Jerod Haase finally takes Stanford to the NCAA Tournament? (Well, he might would have in 2020 if not for the pandemic). The return of forward Harrison Ingram and several key pieces from the team that scared Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament last season, says it should happen this time.

7. Colorado

Last season: 21-12 overall; 12-8 Pac-12 (4th), lost to St. Bonaventure in NIT first round.

The Buffs are an anomaly in the transfer portal era, with a penchant for old-fashioned development and retention, but that means the losses of Evan Battey, Jabari Walker and Eli Parquet will take a while to recover from. A lot rests on the shoulders of versatile forward Tristan da Sliva, though Colorado did pull in a couple of Ivy League grad transfers, forward Jalen Gabbidon and guard Ethan Wright.

8. Arizona State

Last season: 14-17 overall, 10-10 Pac-12 (8th)

Who knows where the historically erratic Sun Devils will land this time? They could challenge for a top-four finish, and get a player-of-the-year type of season from Marcus Bagley, who has struggled with calf, ankle and knee injuries during his ASU career. They’re also deeper and more balanced. But things could also go south.

9. Washington

Last season: 17-15 overall, 11-9 (tie, 5th) in Pac-12

By leading the Pac-12 in scoring last season, former UA guard Terrell Brown singlehandedly lifted the Huskies up somewhat after two miserable seasons. He’s gone now, but Washington should be bigger inside, more balanced and has the pieces to put together a better version of coach Mike Hopkins’ 2-3 zone defense.

10. Utah

Last season: 11-20 overall, 4-16 Pac-12 (11th)

It is pretty clear now that Utah coach Craig Smith’s rebuild is not a short-term project. He spent his first season cleaning things out and turning to young players in the middle of a brutal conference season.

11. Cal

Last season: 12-20 overall; 5-15 Pac-12 (10th)

Coach Mark Fox has made some progress in Berkeley but the Bears still have a disturbing habit of losing their best players — Justice Sueing (Ohio State) in 2019, Matt Bradley (San Diego State) in 2021 and Andre Kelly (UC Santa Barbara) in 2022. That’s not a good sign.

12. Oregon State

Last season: 3-28 overall; 1-19 Pac-12 (12th), lost to Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament first round