LOS ANGELES – Despite spotting Arizona an early 11-point lead, Jaime Jaquez and first-place UCLA came back to record an 82-73 win over the Wildcats in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Jaquez led the Bruins with 20 points and 10 rebounds in what is expected to be his final game at Pauley Pavilion. Fellow seniors Tyger Campbell and David Singleton each added 17, with Singleton hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers.

Azuolas Tubelis, who has been battling Jaquez for Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, led UA with 24 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 40 seconds left. Kerr Kriisa added 13 points while Kylan Boswell had 12 on 4-for-4 3-point shooting.

Arizona shot 46.7% from the field but committed 17 turnovers that led to 16 UCLA points. The Wildcats scored nine fewer points off turnovers, the exact margin of the game, with seven points on 12 UCLA turnovers.

The loss meant Arizona finished its regular season 25-6 overall and 14-6 in Pac-12 play, four games behind the first-place Bruins (27-4,18-2). UA had already locked itself into the No. 2 Pac-12 Tournament seed, and will open play on Thursday in Las Vegas against either seventh-seeded Utah or 10th seeded Stanford, who will meet in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Holding a 40-37 lead over the Wildcats, UCLA went on an 8-0 run to begin the second half and kept up a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

However, the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to bring it back within double-digits in the final four minutes,. Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut UCLA’s lead to 68-61 with 3:42 left.

But UCLA then closed it out, with Singleton hitting both ends of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity, while Jaime Jaquez made a pair of layups to make it 74-64 with 1:42 left. Jaquez scored his first after Courtney Ramey missed a layup and his second after stealing the ball from Tubelis at midcourt.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin took Jaquez, Campbell and Singleton out with 32 seconds left and the Bruins up by 10.

In the first half, Arizona gave up an early 11-point lead to trail UCLA 40-37 at halftime.

The Wildcats shot 48.1% from the field but gave up seven turnovers that led to eight UCLA points. The Bruins shot 41.2% despite missing 12 of their first 13 shots, but turned the ball over only three times while fifth-year senior David Singleton hit 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Singleton had 12 points to lead UCLA, while guard Tyger Campbell had 11 and Jaime Jaquez had six points and seven rebounds.

For Arizona, Azuolas Tubelis had 16 points and four rebounds while Kerr Kriisa had six points and three assists.

After the Bruins went through a pregame ceremony that featured standouts Jaime Jaquez and Campbell, Arizona took over the spotlight. The Wildcats built a 13-2 run over the first six minutes while UCLA made just one of its first 13 shots from the field.

But the Bruins began finding their rhythm after Jaquez drove the baseline for a layup to make it 13-4 and David Singleton hit a pair of 3-pointers that helped UCLA cut it to 21-17 with 8:57 left in the half.

While UA had three turnovers and went 1 for 7 from the field over a four-minute stretch in the middle of the first half, UCLA took a 24-23 lead with 6:38 to go before halftime, when Jaylen Clark stole the ball from Courtney Ramey and drove for a layup.

The game stayed within two possessions the rest of the half.

UCLA and Arizona entered Saturday’s game both locked into the Pac-12 Tournament’s top two seeds.