UCLA 'doing a lot of things right' in tight games; Wildcats looking to improve

Four days after Arizona lost a third straight game to Oregon by a single possession, coach Sean Miller was still taking credit for it.

“They’ve beaten us six times in a row, but it’s really unique because I’d say four of them really came down to the single last play of the game — and we’ve not been on the positive end,” Miller said Wednesday. “I have to own that. We have to own that. That’s not OK.”

So what happens Thursday, when Arizona heads into Pauley Pavilion with even more history that isn’t on their side? The Bruins have beaten the Wildcats four straight times and, this season, UCLA has a much more proven ability to close out tough games.

UCLA is 9-1 in games decided by five points or less (or in overtime), while the UA is 3-4 in those games — and those wins included a three-point victory over low-major Eastern Washington, a double-OT hair-raiser at Washington State and an 84-82 game at ASU in which the Wildcats had led by up to 11.

Moreover, the UA isn’t trending in the right direction, with its last two losses decided by just five total points, at Colorado (82-79) and at home against Oregon (63-61), while UCLA’s last four wins have all been by five points or less.