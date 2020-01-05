UCLA hands Arizona women's basketball team first loss of season

LOS ANGELES — Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 70-58 win over 18th-ranked Arizona in a matchup that featured undefeated teams Sunday.
UCLA extended its best start in program history to 14-0 and is first in the Pac-12 at 3-0.
Chantal Horvat and Charisma Osborne each added 10 points.
Aari McDonald had 19 points for Arizona (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) and Cate Reese added 10.
The Bruins and Wildcats were tied at halftime at 31, but UCLA pulled away early in the third quarter and it was never close again.
UA had won its last 19 games overall dating back to last year's WNIT run.
