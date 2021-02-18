UCLA pulls away for 74-60 win over Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion

It was a self-generated birthday gift of sorts for Jaquez, who turned 20 on Thursday. Having proven a difficult matchup for many teams last season as a freshman, the 6-6 sophomore found increasing success driving inside against the Wildcats.

“We were using me in the pick and roll a little more,” Jaquez said. “I was setting more screens. ... I’m a guard and we play four guards so when the big guy is guarding me on the perimeter, it gives me opportunity to just drive and get in the paint or create for my teammates.”

Actually, he didn’t really need to create all that much for his teammates. He just needed to finish, helping UCLA pull away in a game that UA led for most of the first half and nearly 21 minutes overall.

“Especially down the stretch when he started getting going we were looking for him a lot,” UCLA guard Tyger Campbell said. “Jaime’s a guard but he’s 6-6, 6-7, and he’s pretty strong so he plays the four for us sometimes, so if we can get a guard on him or a big on him, we like to go to him.

“He came through today and had a good game. Happy birthday to him.”