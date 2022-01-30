UCLA's defense on a roll entering rematch against poor-shooting Arizona Wildcats

"You can't ask for anything more than that,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said after the game. “The effort under the circumstances was really unbelievable.”

It was the third straight game the Bruins have held their opponents under 30% from 3-point range. Arizona shot 25.0% from 3 on Jan. 25 at Pauley, Cal hit 28.6% (6 of 21) on Jan. 27 while Stanford made just 15.0% on Saturday.

“Defense is our secret weapon,” UCLA guard Jules Bernard told Pac-12 Networks after the Stanford game. “I think it gets us going on offense because we naturally build energy off of how we play on defense. If we're getting steals, turning the other team over, we get a lot of points in transition and that gets sort of gets our offense going.”

The Wildcats also thrived defensively against ASU but it was more a matter of survival.

Because Arizona kept ASU to just 32.8% shooting, and scored 18 more points at the free-throw line, the Wildcats could afford to make only 3 of 23 3-pointers.

And it wasn’t really until after halftime that Arizona turned it on defensively Saturday. The Sun Devils shot 44.4% while hitting half of their 10 3-pointers in the first half, but hit just 23.5% from the field in the second half.