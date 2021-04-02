UCLA's wins may turn Cats fans' stomachs, but they're lining UA's pockets

While it is possible the Beavers might have pulled off a four-game ride to the Pac-12 Tournament title even if Arizona was participating, that would have likely meant both OSU and UA would have reached the NCAA Tournament — thus potentially pushing UCLA off the bubble and out of the field.

As it turned out, UCLA earned six “units” by reaching the Final Four despite being one of the last teams in the field, and Oregon State earned another four by reaching the Elite Eight. Teams receive units for each NCAA Tournament game appeared in up to the national semifinals, meaning the Pac-12’s total was capped at 19 after also receiving four from USC, three from Oregon and two from Colorado.

The 19 collective units not only break the Pac-12’s record of 17 units set in 2001 — when UA, USC, UCLA and Stanford all reached the Sweet 16 and the Wildcats reached the championship game — but it also is the richest.

Units paid just under $100,000 apiece in 2001, meaning the total payout from that season was only about $10 million, or $1 million per Pac-10 team. In 2021, units are worth $337,141 each but they generally increase a single-digit percentage every season based on NCAA budgets.