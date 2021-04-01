UConn beat reporter: Wildcats' 'D' will be key against star Paige Bueckers, UConn

How does UConn fare against lockdown defenses like Arizona's?

A: "Baylor's probably the best example we have — Geno even said Wednesday that he thinks Baylor and Arizona have the two best defenses they've faced all season, though they go about it in different ways. Against Baylor, UConn struggled for long stretches, going scoreless for a large chunk of the third quarter. There were times where they were out-toughed by the Bears and struggled with their physicality. Getting out in transition is also big for the Huskies, so when they aren't able to do that they may become more stagnant in the half-court.

"We'll never know how the game would've turned out had (Baylor's) DiDi Richards not gone down with an injury. But UConn nevertheless figured things out towards the end of the game and started to run their stuff a lot cleaner. And of course, Paige Bueckers took over, giving the rest of her team confidence."

Finally, who will draw the assignment of guarding Aari McDonald and what is her track record against speedy players who can do it all?