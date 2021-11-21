Unbeaten Wildcats eager to mix basketball and beaches on trip to Caribbean

Barnes is excited about the trip and everything it offers on and off the court.

“It's a good little stretch to test what we're made of and how we're going to be,” Barnes said. “I'm excited for the players to get the chance to experience St. Thomas. I've never been there. I think it's going to be fun. Do some fun stuff with them, grow our chemistry and our cohesiveness and I think that only helps us get better. I think we'll get better in every way.”

Here’s a look at each of the teams:

Vanderbilt (1:15 p.m., Thursday)

The Commodores (2-2) are up first on Thursday. Ralph, a former UConn player and assistant, is in her first year as head coach.

Vanderbilt is coming off a Covid-season where they played only eight games before shutting it down.

While Vanderbilt hasn’t had a winning season in six years, they have a coach, in Ralph, who comes from a winning program — winning one championship as a player and six as an assistant all at UConn. They lost their top three leading scorers, as Koi Love transferred to UA and the two others graduated (Chelsie Hall and Enna Pehadzic). Yet, the Commodores still have quite a bit of talent starting with two seniors in guard Jordyn Cambridge and forward Brinae Alexander.