Under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona Wildcats aim to run with a purpose

The fundamentals come first, Lloyd said: how to move, how to move the ball, how to read what’s going on. Then adjustments can be made for individual talents.

“You have a base (offense) that you play, and within that you help guys either develop a skill set that allows them to be successful in that system, or you subtly adjust your system to allow guys to play to their strengths,” Lloyd said. “I’ve just been trying to make sure these guys understand how we want to play.”

A wider distribution of scoring could follow. So while Mathurin may come up with even more dominating performances like the 31 points he dropped on what became Oregon State’s Elite Eight team last season, he may not have to for the Wildcats to succeed.

Last season, Gonzaga’s top four scorers all averaged 12 points per game or more. Forward Drew Timme averaged 19, guard Corey Kispert averaged 18.6 and Suggs averaged 14.4. They were all stars on a given night, but all guys who could play complementary roles on others.