Underdog mentality: Houston stays motivated following injuries to two top players

Just before the holiday break in December, Sasser suffered a season-ending toe injury. Walker underwent shoulder surgery. The duo that led Houston to a Final Four last season averaged a combined 27.8 points per game at the time of their injuries.

Now that Sampson and Houston are in the Sweet 16, the “Coogs” aren’t seeking a pat on the back.

“I don’t think that makes us special or unique. We all have to deal with injuries,” Sampson said. “I guess the blessing was it happened early in conference season. … We just don’t have the depth in the backcourt. And then fatigue. But we’ve been dealing with that all year. Every coach has to deal with this stuff, so I don’t think we’re unique or special.”

Sampson said replacing Sasser’s production hasn’t been a problem. “He wasn’t averaging 40 (points per game), he was averaging 18. But four or five guys getting three or four more points, we’ll figure that out. But you can’t replace his leadership and confidence. He was the guy our kids looked up to.”

The next-man-up mantra has led to significant playing time for Jamal Shead, Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore, who Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd referred to as a “freak athlete.”