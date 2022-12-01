Unranked Utah leads No. 4 Arizona at halftime of teams' Pac-12 opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Arizona found itself quickly brought down to earth Thursday, trailing Utah 42-25 at halftime at the Huntman Center.

The Wildcats, who rose to a No. 4 national ranking after winning the Maui Invitational last week, missed their first five shots from the field and things generally didn’t get much better for them the rest of the half.

Arizona shot just 27.3% from the field and hit only 5 of 14 3-pointers while Utah shot 47.4%. Starting guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson went scoreless in the half, while forward Azuolas Tubelis missed his first six shots before scoring inside and from 3-point range late in the half.

Oumar Ballo led UA with nine points and six rebounds in the half, while Branden Carlson had nine points and five rebounds to lead Utah. The Utes had five blocked shots to UA's one.

While the Utes led throughout the first half, the Huntsman Center crowd of about 5,000 didn't really make noise until after the first 14 minutes. Utah led just 22-16 with nine minutes left but went on a 13-2 run from there, finishing it by turning Pelle Larsson’s missed dunk into a dunk on the other end from Utah’s Ben Carlson.

Utah’s Keba Keita then blocked a shot from Courtney Ramey entering a media timeout with just under four minutes left, prompting fans to leave their seats.