Unselfishness helped Arizona Wildcats cruise to perfect November

“It was nice to knock down some shots, but I felt the same way as I felt for other games, too,” Larsson said. “You’ve just gotta go in with the mentality that you're gonna have a great game and you just try to put the effort in. Especially us guys coming from the bench, I think we did a great job coming in with effort and keeping that high pace that we had.”

And then there was Kriisa, whose 1-for-5 shooting almost didn’t even matter — because he dished a career-high nine assists to two turnovers, picked up three rebounds and verbally ignited his teammates and a sometimes subdued crowd of about 10,000.

“I think it was really cool to see his effort and energy,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said of Kriisa. “He really broke that game open in the first half. He got us going up and down and he's trying to get the crowd in the game — then you look at the end of the day, I think he made one basket.”

The one basket Kriisa made came after a repayment of sorts from his teammates. While Kriisa had been setting the Wildcats up throughout the game, becoming the first player this season to dish nine assists against a Division I opponent while playing 18 minutes or less, he received the luxury of getting not one, but two second chances at a 3-pointer in the first half.