Up next for Tommy Lloyd: Trying to end Oregon's seven-game winning streak over Arizona

“Dana’s as good as anybody at taking players and fitting them into how he wants to play, adjusting his system,” ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said Friday on a Zoom call to promote the "GameDay" appearance. “They struggled, and then all of a sudden they got it together. They're not consistent defensively, they're not consistent in their shot selection, not consistent in making plays for each other.

“I think it's frustrating as a coach because your team is different each and every day. They haven't faced adversity well. It seems like they get pushed back instead of coming together."

On Thursday, Altman expressed plenty of frustration during a short postgame Zoom interview with Oregon media.

The Ducks had just allowed ASU to shoot 57.4% from the field, were outrebounded 40-29 and shot just 34.2% offensively (making 5 of 26 3-pointers). Richardson, a preseason candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, shot just 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Asked after the game what the disconnect was, and why the Ducks didn’t appear to have any pride, Altman put it this way: