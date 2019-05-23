Arizona signee Zeke Nnaji has been officially invited to USA Basketball's U19 World Cup training camp, as he had previously indicated.
USA Basketball issued a release Thursday naming the 34 players who will try to make the 12-player roster during camp from June 15-18. The FIBA U19 World Cup will be held in Greece beginning June 24.
Among those invited to the camp include seven rising college sophomores, including Kira Lewis, who hit a 3-point dagger in Alabama's win over UA last season, and Bryce Wills of Stanford.
Nnaji is one of 14 incoming college freshman players, along with Washington recruit Isaiah Stewart and former UA recruiting target Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. There are 13 rising high school seniors, including several current and former UA targets.
UA signee Terry Armstrong responded to speculation he was dropping out of the Wildcats' 2019 recruiting class by saying on Twitter that "I never left."
(Arizona remains one over the scholarship maximum for next season, however, with the addition of transfer Jemarl Baker.)
I never left 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iURPEZzQDW— Terry Armstrong (@TerryTerry25) May 23, 2019
California's senate passed a bill that would allow NCAA athletes to receive endorsement income, something the NCAA has just begun looking into (perhaps not coincidentally).