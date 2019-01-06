Arizona women's basketball team suffered its first Pac-12 loss of the season after the Wildcats were routed 80-64 by Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The Utes snapped Arizona's 11-game win streak, which was a program record.
Sophomore guard Aari McDonald led the way for the UA with 34 points and 11 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. McDonald made 13 of 30 shots while Dominique McBryde and Sam Thomas each scored 10 points.
FINAL | @AariMcdonald scores 34, but the Cats drop their first game since Nov. 13.Next up is Cal on Friday at home.#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/8gWJdRiQfa— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 6, 2019
After Arizona trailed 12-9 heading into the first media timeout with 4:38 left in the first quarter, Utah outscored the Wildcats 39-17 and took a 51-26 lead at halftime.
The Cats were unable to cut Utah's lead down and get back into the game. Utah shot 54.9 percent from the field while Arizona went 39.1.
The Wildcats fell to 12-2 on the season and will return home next week to face the Bay Area schools, starting with No. 18 Cal on Friday and fifth-ranked Stanford on Sunday at McKale Center.