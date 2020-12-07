UTEP to replace New Mexico State on Arizona's basketball schedule; Cats, Miners to play Saturday

UTEP is back on Arizona's basketball schedule.
And New Mexico State is back off.
The Wildcats announced that they will play the Miners Saturday at 4 p.m. in a game that will air on Pac-12 Arizona. UTEP takes the place of New Mexico State, which was forced to cancel Saturday's game and two others following a positive COVID-19 test in the program during a trip to Santa Cruz, Calif., over the weekend.
"It is what it is," NMSU coach Chris Jans said during a Zoom media conference Monday. "It's been a been a wild 47 or 72 hours since traveling to California and finding out we did have a positive and ... trying to deal with the emotions of that from top to bottom. It’s been quite an experience but it’s (the year) two thousand and 20."
Arizona and UTEP were originally scheduled to play Nov. 29, but the game was postponed because of a positive test in the Miners' program.
UA announced it had added the New Mexico State game for Saturday on Dec. 1, the same day the Pac-12 announced UA's scheduled opener against Colorado had been postponed because of positive tests within the Buffaloes' program.
Arizona will play NAU on Monday night in a game that was initially rescheduled for Nov. 25 before it was moved because of positive tests with the Lumberjacks' program. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. for a game that will air on Pac-12 Arizona.
Here's the latest look at Arizona's ever-changing schedule:
Nov. 25: NAU — POSTPONED
Nov. 27: ARIZONA 75, GRAMBLING STATE 55
Nov. 29: UTEP — POSTPONED
Dec. 2: COLORADO — POSTPONED
Dec. 5: ARIZONA 70, EASTERN WASHINGTON 67*
Dec. 7: NAU (rescheduled from Nov. 25), 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 12: UTEP** (rescheduled from Nov. 29), 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 19: vs. Stanford, time and location TBA (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 28: COLORADO, time and TV TBA
Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA
Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA
Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA
Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA
Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA
Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA
Jan. 30: CAL, time and TV TBA
Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA
Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA
Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA
Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA
Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA
Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA
Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA
Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA
March 6: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA
* Replaced Northern Colorado, which pulled out of the game because of COVID-19 issues.
** Replaced New Mexico State, which pulled out of the game because of COVID-19 issues.
