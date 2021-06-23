'Valley-oop' another sign of Deandre Ayton's ascendancy in Suns' playoff run

Ayton’s playoff run has come against frontcourt players such as Lakers all-defensive star Anthony Davis, league veteran Andre Drummond and newly-crowned NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Now playing against a wounded Clippers team, the Suns’ budding big man is looking the part of a No. 1 overall pick. The “should’ve taken Luka Doncic over Ayton” takes have been put on ice, at least for now.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but his growth is continuous through every game,” Booker told reporters. “From Game 1 of the playoffs, I feel like he flipped a switch and turned it on, and he doesn’t want to look back. He feels his confidence is there and he understands how much of a force he is.

“I think he’s figuring out his capabilities of being able to move and guard, set screens and being in the right place. He extended his mid-range (jumpshot), too. He can give it to you all types of ways. … He’s a dominant force on this team, and we lean on him for a lot of things.”

Ayton’s rise to postseason stardom is partially credited to the culture change by first-year coach Monty Williams. The detail-oriented Williams “made (Ayton) a super gym rat” and constantly preached what he refers to as “smell the gym.”