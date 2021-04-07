Vanderbilt transfer forward Koi Love verbally commits to Arizona Wildcats

Less than a week after finishing the best season in program history, falling one basket short of winning a national championship, the Arizona Wildcats added a potential starter for next season in Vanderbilt transfer forward Koi Love. Love verblly committed to the UA Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot Orlando, Florida, native could potentially replace forward Trinity Baptiste in the starting lineup after the Virginia Tech transfer — and former ACC Sixth Player of the Year — decided to not utilize her extra year of eligibility and leave the program following one season.

In her first season at Vanderbilt, Love led the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. She was tops among Commodores freshmen in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and assists. Love’s sophomore season was cut short after eight games due to other players opting out, injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately led to head coach Stephanie White’s firing on Tuesday.

Love averaged 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the shortstened season.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.