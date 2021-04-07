 Skip to main content
Vanderbilt transfer forward Koi Love verbally commits to Arizona Wildcats

Vanderbilt transfer forward Koi Love verbally commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's latest addition through the transfer portal nearly averaged a double-double this season

Vanderbilt forward Koi Love plays against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 Mark Zaleski

Less than a week after finishing the best season in program history, falling one basket short of winning a national championship, the Arizona Wildcats added a potential starter for next season in Vanderbilt transfer forward Koi Love. Love verblly committed to the UA Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot Orlando, Florida, native could potentially replace forward Trinity Baptiste in the starting lineup after the Virginia Tech transfer — and former ACC Sixth Player of the Year — decided to not utilize her extra year of eligibility and leave the program following one season.

In her first season at Vanderbilt, Love led the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. She was tops among Commodores freshmen in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and assists. Love’s sophomore season was cut short after eight games due to other players opting out, injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately led to head coach Stephanie White’s firing on Tuesday.

Love averaged 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the shortstened season.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

