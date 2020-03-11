Vegas crowd roars in Wildcats' Pac-12 Tourney win, will be silent starting Thursday

Arizona went ahead 35-30 at halftime, built leads of up to 15 in the second half and hung on with six free throws in the final minute, four from Smith and two from Nico Mannion.

Smith totaled 14 points and six assists for Arizona, though he was just 3 of 13 from the field after making six threes with a broken nose on Saturday against the Huskies.

Mannion added 14 points and two assists, while Zeke Nnaji had 11 points and nine rebounds.

But while those sort of contributions have been the norm, Green’s offensive production was his most significant since the Wildcats edged Pepperdine on Thanksgiving, when he was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points.

On Wednesday, Green was 5 for 10 overall and hit 3 of 4 3s, plus 6 of 7 free throws he attempted, in what was his third game back since missing the Wildcats’ trip to Los Angeles two weeks ago with a sore lower back.

“This might have been his overall best game of the year today,” Miller said. “It’s great to see him play well in March, especially because we missed him. You can see how much we missed him.”