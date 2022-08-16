'Versatile' Cedric Henderson Jr. ready to contribute to Wildcats any way he's needed

Playing basketball seemed like a no-brainer for Cedric Henderson Jr.

Henderson's father, Cedric Henderson Sr., played college ball at Memphis, spent five seasons with the NBA's Cavaliers and Warriors, and played overseas.

Yet, Cedric Jr. — a wing who transferred to Arizona from Campbell in June — said Tuesday that he never felt pushed to take up the sport.

"(Cedric Sr.) let me kind of experience all sports and let me take my time," he said. "But when I told him that I want to be serious about basketball, he was all for it. He taught me the ropes and taught me how to play.”

The new Wildcat was born in 2000, his father's third season with the Cavs. Henderson Sr. played overseas after his NBA career was over, then became a coach — first at the high school level and then at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis.

The younger Henderson starred at Briarcrest Christian School, where he was was named a two-time All-Tennessee prospect. He played one season for his father at the juco level, averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists — and shooting 50.6% from the field — before enrolling at Campbell. In three seasons with the Camels, he shot 52.3% from the field, which ranks sixth all-time in program history. In November, Henderson Jr. put up 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 67-56 loss to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Now, Henderson joins a Wldcats roster that lost wings Bennedict Mathurin (NBA Draft), Dalen Terry (NBA Draft) and Kim Aiken (undisclosed reasons) during the offseason.

The 6-foot-6-inch Henderson described his game in one word.

“Versatile,” Henderson said. “That’s something I’ve always been proud to say. I’m a guy that goes from playing guard to playing forward depending on what’s needed in that situation.”

Henderson talked Tuesday about life overseas, playing on the big stage and where he sees himself in Arizona's offense. Here's what he said:

Why did you choose Arizona after entering the transfer portal?

A: “It was really about the skill work and how Tommy is so big on getting guys better and putting them in the league, and playing as a team and winning. You can’t pass that up. … This is a winning program. You can’t pass that up, that’s hard.”

How does Tommy Lloyd’s free-flowing and fast style of basketball benefit your game?

A: “Something I heard, especially from Kerr (Kriisa), before I even got here, me and him sat and had a conversation on my visit, and he was sitting there telling us that Tommy is a player’s guy. There’s not too many coaches, at least that I know of, who go in for the individual workout to see how it’s going and put his input in and tell you what you need to do. He’s big on — even in practice — 'Hey, you worked on this in your individual (workouts); why not try it in practice and see how you feel with it and feel the game when you’re learning?’ … I think it’ll allow me to play at a better pace, put me in more pick-and-rolls. I did play some of that last year and did pretty well, but I think this will be big-time, because I’ve never played with a legit big, so that’ll be fun. Then, playing with a point guard who knows how to pass up the court.”

What do you bring to the Wildcats?

A: “I bring experience. I’m a good cutter, I can shoot. I shot pretty well last year, so I expect to shoot better this year, so that will be a big step for me. … I thought Dalen (Terry), the way he played was similar to my style. I saw how well they developed him, especially as a shooter. He took a great step forward this year and he made it to where everyone wants to be.”

What kind of role are you expecting to have at Arizona?

A: “Whatever role (Lloyd) gives me. The biggest thing for me is to show that I can play on the big stage consistently. I honestly expect to do similarly to what I did last year at Campbell. Scoring 12-15 points with six or seven rebounds a game is honestly my goal, and that’s what I want to do.”

What do you remember about your 18-point, 11-rebound performance against Duke?

A: “Finally got to play on the big stage. That was probably the biggest thing for me, was playing on national television and showing that I can play there. … Honestly, I think McKale (Center) will probably be louder.”

Did you watch any Arizona games last season? If so, what were your impressions?

A: “I got to watch some games, but since I was all the way on the East Coast, I could only catch the first half. I watched as many games as I could. I mostly watched during the summer when I was looking at schools. I watched them, caught up and now know everything. … One of the fastest paces in the country; a very good scoring offense, and then when I was at Campbell, it was a very slow pace. We were very slow, but it was a good concept and it taught me a lot about cutting and learning basketball as a whole.”

You dad played in the Middle East, South Korea and Ukraine during the early stages of your childhood; what do you remember about that?

A: “It was interesting, because we got to do little 'FaceTimes' when he wasn’t there, but then when I went overseas with him, I got to experience what it was like overseas, and I thought that was amazing. The locker rooms, that’s like a family and everybody over there is very close and it’s just nice. … I was in Ukraine and Cyprus … The ocean, the beach views were just amazing.”

Do you see any similarities between the overseas product and Lloyd’s brand?