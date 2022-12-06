Vision boards keep 12th-ranked Wildcats motivated

Loville’s vision board

Jade Loville has always been a goal-driven person, so for her to see her goals was game-changing.

When creating her vision board, she focused on representing her full story — the triumphs, as well as the trials — as well as what she wants going forward.

Loville’s eyes lit up when she started sharing her board.

She put the letter “J” with a “1” next to it.

“I think we each have this own unique God-given talent or skill or blessing that's put upon us to take as far as we possibly can,” Loville said. “I put the ‘1’ next to the J because I'm one of none and I think we all are really owning that and taking that into account. This helps you with how you live your life and how you go about it.”

On the top of her board, she has “We’ve created a monster.”

“That reflects on all of the things that I've been through,” Loville said. “We all have our own story, but I think as far as my basketball career, it's helped me become who I am aa all of the things that I've had to overcome. The adversity that has tested me but ultimately just helped me grow. I think that created a monster out of me, so I put that at the top just as that daily reminder of, ‘OK, this is who I'm becoming and it all goes into everything that I want to become.”

She added the words “Been Ready.”

“Those just speak for my career and maybe being overlooked — I wasn't ranked, wasn't highly recruited out of high school,” Loville said. “I started AAU late. At Boise State for three years, on the bench for two and it’s all worth the wait because it created a monster out of me. It all just ties in together. (The words) the force awakens — it's me coming into my own and finally getting some of the recognition but also seeing all of my work come into this flower that's blossoming.

"I know sometimes it takes time. Everybody has a different timeline. But for me, it's been beautiful. It's been a blessing and I know it's God's timing, not mine. I think that's how I created my whole vision board.”

— PJ Brown