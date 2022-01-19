 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Arizona coach Adia Barnes says she 'didn’t handle myself right' after Oregon loss
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Barnes apologizes for criticizing Pac-12 refs

Arizona coach Adia Barnes makes a point to her offense in the second half of the Wildcats' Oct. 27 exhibition win over Eastern New Mexico.

Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Adia Barnes apologized Wednesday during her weekly press conference for her postgame comments after the team's overtime loss to Oregon on Saturday.

Heated scene in Eugene as Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Arizona’s Adia Barnes get salty on the sideline

Barnes was reprimanded by the Pac-12 this week for saying Arizona 'got homered' by Pac-12 officiating. The UA coach also addressed her interactions with Oregon coach Kelly Graves, saying the situation was "blown out of proportion". 

Barnes downplays sideline interactions with Oregon's Graves

Apology for criticizing Pac-12 refs

Barnes' postgame message to team

On players hearing curse words directed at team/Barnes during games

UA men and women playing at same time creates conflicts 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

