Watch: Arizona coach Adia Barnes says she 'didn’t handle myself right' after Oregon loss

Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Adia Barnes apologized Wednesday during her weekly press conference for her postgame comments after the team's overtime loss to Oregon on Saturday.
Barnes was reprimanded by the Pac-12 this week for saying Arizona 'got homered' by Pac-12 officiating. The UA coach also addressed her interactions with Oregon coach Kelly Graves, saying the situation was "blown out of proportion".
Barnes downplays sideline interactions with Oregon's Graves
“I think stuff was blown out of proportion and people were looking for something.”— Adia Barnes on her sideline interactions with Oregon coach Kelly Graves pic.twitter.com/hfgj72LpGF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 19, 2022
Apology for criticizing Pac-12 refs
“I should not have said ‘we got homered’. I never blame a loss on officiating.”— Adia Barnes addressing her postgame comments made about the Pac-12 officials in Oregon game pic.twitter.com/w13hq9zul2— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) January 19, 2022
Barnes' postgame message to team
Adia Barnes on message to team following Oregon game:“I told the players: You stand up for yourself, always… but you handle yourself in a professional manner.”“That why I tweeted out that I didn’t handle myself right.” pic.twitter.com/w0TLDlzaR0— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) January 19, 2022
On players hearing curse words directed at team/Barnes during games
Adia Barnes on what went down at Oregon: “Players hear a lot of stuff in games. So I’m probably called a lot of names… If men are yelling like crazy, they’re passionate. If women are yelling like crazy, they’re crazy. That’s just the double standard we have.” pic.twitter.com/5lKxAKOhO4— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) January 19, 2022
UA men and women playing at same time creates conflicts
Adia Barnes on overlapping schedules for both Arizona basketball teams detracting from number of people watching/attending UA women's games:“Yeah probably... Of course it hurts whenever we’re on at the same time.”— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) January 19, 2022
