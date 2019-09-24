Normally when the Arizona Wildcats take the court at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium, it's for practice. The only time it's not for practice is special cases like Tuesday for UA basketball media day.
Sporting red uniforms, players for the 2019-20 Arizona team walked around and spent a few minutes with the media. Check out some of the best clips from Tuesday's media day.
Dylan Smith, Ira Lee
Dylan Smith and @iramandoesit on being veterans now: “I feel like I’m 30. ... We have some people on the team who were born in 2000. That’s sick.” pic.twitter.com/5tiGpyouFN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Ira Lee and Dylan Smith on what they hope to get out of this season, and their biggest improvement: pic.twitter.com/AaISM0467n— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Dylan Smith and Ira Lee provide their Mt. Rushmore of basketball players and music artists. Answers are different. Smith even gave a plug for Alabama rapper NoCap. pic.twitter.com/5kpTMZdhaN— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 25, 2019
Stone Gettings
Arizona forward Stone Gettings on what he took away sitting on the UA’a bench in the spring, and why he ended up picking the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/wnQTCetVd9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Stone Gettings on finding his role at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/IyHhjFrwjd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Jake DesJardins
Arizona senior Jake DesJardins on his final season at the UA, and returning back to walk-on status after being put on scholarship a year ago: pic.twitter.com/xffr5A2qa3— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Christian Koloko
Arizona freshman center Christian Koloko on entering his first season at the UA: pic.twitter.com/TsVauF1vCR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Max Hazzard
Arizona graduate transfer Max Hazzard on how he ended up at the UA, and his relationship with Sean Miller: pic.twitter.com/AY7HYO46qy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Max Hazzard on possibly starting in place of Brandon Williams who is out for the season with a knee issue, and his 3-point shooting: pic.twitter.com/FkswqlDyvr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Max Hazzard’s Mt. Rushmore of basketball players and music artists. Hint: He’s a big @Drake fan. pic.twitter.com/pzwH0O6o0j— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Jemarl Baker
Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker on trying to get an NCAA waiver to play for Arizona this season: pic.twitter.com/ye6JDGX9rV— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 25, 2019
Josh Green
Arizona freshman Josh Green on the expectations for this season: “It’s great to be an Arizona Wildcat. ... I think we can do a lot of good things this year as a team.” pic.twitter.com/DTlrh8euZr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 24, 2019
Arizona’s @josh_green6 on point guard Nico Mannion: “There aren’t too many true point guards like him anymore. ... He’s gonna do a really good job of running our offense and getting everyone involved.” pic.twitter.com/IYfwCQQ7jL— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 24, 2019
Despite the rising NBL league in Australia, Josh Green always had his sights set on playing college ball before going to the NBA. “My dream when I first came over from Australia was to play college basketball.” pic.twitter.com/njcjGhRvKy— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 25, 2019
Josh Green’s Mt. Rushmore of basketball players: Kobe, MJ, LeBron and Shaq pic.twitter.com/qWIBTlWkxT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Nico Mannion
Arizona freshman point guard Nico Mannion says being in Tucson “has been a great experience.” pic.twitter.com/qfo7NE2u1q— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Safe to say Nico Mannion and Josh Green are best friends. “We have a relationship not many people have. ... We kinda police each other and tell each other what we’re doing wrong, what we’re doing right.” pic.twitter.com/3FZdxR0tFj— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019
Nico Mannion’s Mt. Rushmore of basketball players and music artists: pic.twitter.com/DcjKVYjiP8— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 25, 2019