Watch: Arizona Wildcats react to their overtime win over fourth-ranked Stanford

No. 13 Arizona pulled off the program's first-ever win over a top-five team on Friday, topping Stanford on overtime following Aari McDonald's late-game heroics.
The UA rallied back from a nine-point deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime, and then McDonald scored a go-ahead layup with nine seconds left to play and the Wildcats stopped Stanford on the final possession.
McDonald, who returned back to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a leg injury, finished the night with a team-high 20 points.
The Wildcats advance to 23-5 on the season and will to McKale Center to face Cal for the regular season finale on Sunday at noon.
Check out what McDonald, forward Sam Thomas and head coach Adia Barnes said after Arizona's win:
Adia Barnes
Arizona head coach @AdiaBarnes on the Wildcats taking down No. 4 Stanford: “It was a great, gutsy win. ... This was a huge win for us.” pic.twitter.com/ilw4fUMiYP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 29, 2020
“They had a look of belief. They had a look of ‘OK, we’re gonna do this.’” — @AdiaBarnes when Arizona trailed Stanford by 9 points before rallying back to win the game pic.twitter.com/e92R9Zie9q— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 29, 2020
Adia Barnes says last week’s loss to Colorado was a reality check for the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/sD4qwpxHxy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 29, 2020
Was there any consideration to sit Aari McDonald against No. 4 Stanford? @AdiaBarnes: “No, it wasn’t a thought.” pic.twitter.com/ZHMtjPOeiR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 29, 2020
Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas
Aari McDonald says Arizona beating No. 4 Stanford “was a statement win.” “I don’t even remember the last time we beat Stanford.” pic.twitter.com/DCfmVR0U6r— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 29, 2020
Aari McDonald and Sam Thomas on locking down for the Cal game, and how the loss to Colorado was beneficial for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/jobKd2trlX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 29, 2020
