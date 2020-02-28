Watch: Arizona Wildcats react to their overtime win over fourth-ranked Stanford

No. 13 Arizona pulled off the program's first-ever win over a top-five team on Friday, topping Stanford on overtime following Aari McDonald's late-game heroics.

The UA rallied back from a nine-point deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime, and then McDonald scored a go-ahead layup with nine seconds left to play and the Wildcats stopped Stanford on the final possession.

McDonald, who returned back to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a leg injury, finished the night with a team-high 20 points.

The Wildcats advance to 23-5 on the season and will to McKale Center to face Cal for the regular season finale on Sunday at noon.

Check out what McDonald, forward Sam Thomas and head coach Adia Barnes said after Arizona's win:

Adia Barnes