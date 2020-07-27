Watch: Arizona's Adia Barnes shows off Tucson home, talks pregnancy

Like everyone around the world, Arizona Wildcats women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes learned to operate from the comfort of her home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Barnes and the UA coaching staff have turned to virtual recruiting, UA landed five-star forward Aaronnette Vonleh and Estonian point guard Anna Gret Asi for 2021.
Aside from recruiting and conducting zoom calls with her players and colleagues, Barnes is also expecting a daughter, her second child, and is currently seven months pregnant.
She joined "Pac-12 Unlocked" on Pac-12 Networks to provide a tour of her Tucson home, talk about her pregnancy and balancing work with parenting. Full video can be viewed below.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!