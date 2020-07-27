Watch: Arizona's Adia Barnes shows off Tucson home, talks pregnancy

Watch: Arizona's Adia Barnes shows off Tucson home, talks pregnancy

  • Updated

Like everyone around the world, Arizona Wildcats women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes learned to operate from the comfort of her home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Although Barnes and the UA coaching staff have turned to virtual recruiting, UA landed five-star forward Aaronnette Vonleh and Estonian point guard Anna Gret Asi for 2021. 

Aside from recruiting and conducting zoom calls with her players and colleagues, Barnes is also expecting a daughter, her second child, and is currently seven months pregnant.

She joined "Pac-12 Unlocked" on Pac-12 Networks to provide a tour of her Tucson home, talk about her pregnancy and balancing work with parenting. Full video can be viewed below.  

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Adia Barnes recalls meeting Kobe Bryant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News