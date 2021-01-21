Watch: Azuolas Tubelis' buzzer-beater lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over ASU

How about that for a finish?!
Freshman Azuolas Tubelis delivered a layup in the closing seconds to complete a comeback win over ASU.
Here's the highlight of a basket sure to go down in the lore of the rivalry's history.
AZUOLAS TUBELIS FOR THE WIN! Arizona beats ASU 84-82(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/iQqsPMTE7i— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 22, 2021
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.