 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Adia Barnes and Sam Thomas said ahead of NAU, Texas matchups
Arizona Women's Basketball

Watch: Best things Adia Barnes and Sam Thomas said ahead of NAU, Texas matchups

Adia Barnes, University of Arizona women's basketball

Arizona Head Coach Adia Barnes

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The undefeated Arizona Wildcats are officially done with their home non-conference slate but still have two more games before starting Pac-12 play.

The fourth-ranked Wildcats travel to NAU on Friday before heading to Las Vegas to play No. 11 Texas on Sunday. Those two games mark the end of UA's non-conference schedule.

UA head coach Adia Barnes and forward Sam Thomas spoke Wednesday about their thoughts on the two matchups and more. 

Wildcats' best-ever recruiting class grows with addition of New York guard Paris Clark

Arizona hauls in four commits to a 'finished' 2022 class

Good news for Lauren Ware

Barnes thinks ESPN exposure is good for Arizona

Thomas happy with her play, still working to find consistency 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News