Watch: Best things Adia Barnes and Sam Thomas said ahead of NAU, Texas matchups

The undefeated Arizona Wildcats are officially done with their home non-conference slate but still have two more games before starting Pac-12 play.

The fourth-ranked Wildcats travel to NAU on Friday before heading to Las Vegas to play No. 11 Texas on Sunday. Those two games mark the end of UA's non-conference schedule.

UA head coach Adia Barnes and forward Sam Thomas spoke Wednesday about their thoughts on the two matchups and more.

Arizona hauls in four commits to a 'finished' 2022 class

“It’s a fabulous class. It’s what we need.” - Adia Barnes on 2022 recruiting class pic.twitter.com/Bl2hJEhRmn — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021

Good news for Lauren Ware