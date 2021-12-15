Watch: Best things Adia Barnes and Sam Thomas said ahead of NAU, Texas matchups

The undefeated Arizona Wildcats are officially done with their home non-conference slate but still have two more games before starting Pac-12 play.
The fourth-ranked Wildcats travel to NAU on Friday before heading to Las Vegas to play No. 11 Texas on Sunday. Those two games mark the end of UA's non-conference schedule.
UA head coach Adia Barnes and forward Sam Thomas spoke Wednesday about their thoughts on the two matchups and more.
Arizona hauls in four commits to a 'finished' 2022 class
“It’s a fabulous class. It’s what we need.” - Adia Barnes on 2022 recruiting class pic.twitter.com/Bl2hJEhRmn— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Good news for Lauren Ware
Adia Barnes says Lauren Ware (knee) won’t play this weekend vs. NAU or Texas but she’s “progressing really well”. pic.twitter.com/miQ5FyRTl9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Barnes thinks ESPN exposure is good for Arizona
Adia Barnes on playing Texas this weekend in Vegas for a nationally televised game and ESPN broadcasting more women’s hoop games:“They should. We’re a great commodity.” pic.twitter.com/bKIXiIft8q— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Thomas happy with her play, still working to find consistency
Sam Thomas grading her performance during the early part of the season: pic.twitter.com/85GukZE1O5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
