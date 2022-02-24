Watch: Best things Adia Barnes said before Arizona's final home series

Only two games separate the Arizona Wildcats and the postseason.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats open up a home series Thursday night beginning with UCLA at 7 p.m. from McKale Center. The team will wrap up their regular season with a Saturday afternoon game against USC.
Adia Barnes spoke during Wednesday's weekly press conference about the state of her program ahead of the important matchups, including when she expects to get Cate Reese (dislocated shoulder) back from injury.
Players have clean slate, must earn their roles
Adia Barnes says this week’s starting positions are “open” and will be determined by effort in practice. Says there’s been “discipline things and mental things” last few games she can’t accept. pic.twitter.com/9y5kHu9DIi— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
Reese's return TBD
Adia Barnes says Cate Reese (dislocated shoulder) won’t play this weekend vs UCLA & USC.Barnes hopes to have her back in near future. pic.twitter.com/ZJqVht2GCY— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
What will determine how soon Reese returns?
“Realistically, it’ll take a couple weeks.”— Adia Barnes on when Cate Reese could return and her keys to recovery pic.twitter.com/yM0nRiPJs8— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
Senior sendoffs set for Saturday
On Saturday, Arizona will send off several seniors including Ariyah Copeland and Sam Thomas.Cate Reese and Shaina Pellington will return next season. pic.twitter.com/XrOz6387hh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
