 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Adia Barnes said before Arizona's final home series
Arizona Women's Basketball

Watch: Best things Adia Barnes said before Arizona's final home series

University of Arizona vs Oregon

Arizona Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington (1) and head coach Adia Barnes try to figure out if she has two or four fouls after it was announced she had four following a call late in the game against the Oregon Ducks at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 4, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Only two games separate the Arizona Wildcats and the postseason.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats open up a home series Thursday night beginning with UCLA at 7 p.m. from McKale Center. The team will wrap up their regular season with a Saturday afternoon game against USC.

Adia Barnes spoke during Wednesday's weekly press conference about the state of her program ahead of the important matchups, including when she expects to get Cate Reese (dislocated shoulder) back from injury.

Players have clean slate, must earn their roles

Reese's return TBD

What will determine how soon Reese returns?

Senior sendoffs set for Saturday

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News