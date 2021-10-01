Watch: Best things Adia Barnes said during Arizona Wildcats media day

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team held media day on Friday heading into the 2021-22 season.
What's new with Adia Barnes and the Wildcats?
For starters, the UA loses arguably the greatest player in program history in Aari McDonald, who averaged 21 points per game last season and led Arizona to an appearance in the national championship.
The Wildcats return a number of notable players including fifth-year wing Sam Thomas, senior forward Cate Reese, sophomore post Lauren Ware, senior guard Bendu Yeaney, Canadian point guard Shaina Pellington and Phoenix-area guard Maddison Conner. Arizona's newcomers: Transfers Koi Love (Vanderbilt), Taylor Chavez (Oregon), Ariyah Copeland (Alabama), and freshmen Anna Gret Asi, Aaronette Vonleh and Gisela Sanchez.
Expectations
Arizona’s Adia Barnes: “I think we have a chance to be really good.” pic.twitter.com/HWqUoSCvK6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 1, 2021
Benefits of NIL era
Adia Barnes says NIL has “been all positive and not a negative” for the UA. pic.twitter.com/0h3hWgl1v3— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 1, 2021
Being the hunted rather than the hunters
Adia Barnes on Arizona’s expectations the season after going to the national championship: pic.twitter.com/SC34dDJA6j— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 1, 2021
Re-recruiting Taylor Chavez
“We weren’t good back then, so she didn’t give us the time of day. … But I’m glad she’s here and I love coaching her.” — Adia Barnes on when she first recruited Oregon transfer Taylor Chavez pic.twitter.com/dA6YBNGr5d— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 1, 2021
Differences between two Final Fours
Adia Barnes on the disparities between the Women’s Final Four and Men’s Final Four: 😯👀 pic.twitter.com/DUd639BMMp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 1, 2021
Celebrating the best season in program history
Adia Barnes says she expects Arizona to have a pregame ceremony during the home opener to honor the 2021 Final Four team. pic.twitter.com/0kB9VSZbO7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 1, 2021
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports