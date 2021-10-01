 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Adia Barnes said during Arizona Wildcats media day

Watch: Best things Adia Barnes said during Arizona Wildcats media day

University of Arizona, women's basketball

Arizona coach Adia Barnes says it will take a team effort to replace All-American Aari McDonald. "I think it’s my goal to get four or five players in double-digit scoring," she said.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team held media day on Friday heading into the 2021-22 season. 

What's new with Adia Barnes and the Wildcats? 

For starters, the UA loses arguably the greatest player in program history in Aari McDonald, who averaged 21 points per game last season and led Arizona to an appearance in the national championship. 

The Wildcats return a number of notable players including fifth-year wing Sam Thomas, senior forward Cate Reese, sophomore post Lauren Ware, senior guard Bendu Yeaney, Canadian point guard Shaina Pellington and Phoenix-area guard Maddison Conner. Arizona's newcomers: Transfers Koi Love (Vanderbilt), Taylor Chavez (Oregon), Ariyah Copeland (Alabama), and freshmen Anna Gret Asi, Aaronette Vonleh and Gisela Sanchez. 

Expectations

Benefits of NIL era

Being the hunted rather than the hunters

Re-recruiting Taylor Chavez

Differences between two Final Fours

Celebrating the best season in program history

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football.

