Watch: Best things Arizona Wildcats said after beating Wyoming 94-65

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats stayed hot and beat Wyoming 94-65 Wednesday night to remain undefeated (8-0).
Head coach Tommy Lloyd, along with Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis spoke about the team's win.
Here's the best things that were said at the postgame press conference.
On unbeaten start
“To be undefeated is one of the best feelings.”@BennMathurin on Arizona’s 8-0 start pic.twitter.com/5QrC5JA0Jn— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 9, 2021
Prep 'starts right now' for Illinois
“We know we have a big game on the way, preparation starts right now.”@BennMathurin on Arizona’s marquee matchup Saturday at Illinois. pic.twitter.com/Enl7DmQqBl— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 9, 2021
Bold strategy by Wyoming
Wyoming’s defense decided to go under Arizona’s ball screens to try to force the Cats to shoot it from deep.🗣 Tommy Lloyd: “That’s a pretty brave thing to do in someone else’s gym.”(Arizona made 10 3s) pic.twitter.com/8WJYzAsSDj— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) December 9, 2021
Wildcats continued to push pedal in second half
Tommy Lloyd on the Wildcats keeping up the pressure against Wyoming in the second half: pic.twitter.com/SLhvaSd493— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 9, 2021
Emphasizing ball movement
“It’s high-level basketball.”Azuolas Tubelis on Arizona’s ball movement pic.twitter.com/1yiBJRfeur— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 9, 2021
Kim Aiken Jr. out for personal reasons, no timetable for return
“He’s got a personal issue, I think we all need to respect his privacy right now… at some point I’d love to have him back with us.”Tommy Lloyd on why Kim Aiken Jr. did not play tonight: pic.twitter.com/TyE5X1PMaT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 9, 2021
