Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch walks on the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Chris Coduto

The Arizona Wildcats are fresh off a 41-34 loss to the USC Trojans in Los Angeles, with a homecoming contest scheduled against Cal this Saturday at Arizona Stadium. 

Jedd Fisch held his first of two weekly press conferences on Monday; here are essential video clips from it: 

Jalen "War Daddy" Harris

Jamarye Joiner's (knee) status

Kicking off last two home games at noon

Looking back on loss to Trojans

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

