Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Arizona Wildcats said leading up to Sweet 16 showdown with Houston

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Arizona Wildcats said leading up to Sweet 16 showdown with Houston

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd answers questions during Thursday's news conference in San Antonio.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

SAN ANTONIO — The Arizona Wildcats have played in the Sweet 16 round 19 times in program history, including this season, but this year is the first go-around under new head coach Tommy Lloyd. 

No. 1 seed Arizona is coming off a nail-biting 85-80 overtime win over TCU in San Diego, and since then has directed its focus on No. 5 seed Houston, which only trekked three hours to San Antonio for the Sweet 16. 

Several Wildcats, including Lloyd spoke to the media on Wednesday, here's what they had to say: 

Tommy Lloyd

Bennedict Mathurin

Kerr Kriisa/Dalen Terry

Christian Koloko

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

