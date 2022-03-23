Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Arizona Wildcats said leading up to Sweet 16 showdown with Houston

SAN ANTONIO — The Arizona Wildcats have played in the Sweet 16 round 19 times in program history, including this season, but this year is the first go-around under new head coach Tommy Lloyd.
No. 1 seed Arizona is coming off a nail-biting 85-80 overtime win over TCU in San Diego, and since then has directed its focus on No. 5 seed Houston, which only trekked three hours to San Antonio for the Sweet 16.
Several Wildcats, including Lloyd spoke to the media on Wednesday, here's what they had to say:
Tommy Lloyd
Tommy Lloyd on the challenges Houston presents: pic.twitter.com/i5yscIQggk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 24, 2022
"I'm expecting him to play great. ... The struggle is good for him, and I think he'll be a better player for it." — Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis bouncing back from his shaky performance against TCU pic.twitter.com/3TjuS5PMjA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 24, 2022
Tommy Lloyd discussed when he first met Bennedict Mathurin years ago in Mexico and how much he's progressed since then. Lloyd also had a two-year plan for Mathurin upon arriving at Arizona. Now? "Obviously I think he's well on his way to out-performing my two-year plan." pic.twitter.com/j5yx8Tuhms— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 24, 2022
Bennedict Mathurin
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin addresses the video of him allegedly touching a TCU cheerleader while walking off the court in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/t28Wb06ZbA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 23, 2022
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin on his highlight dunk against TCU: pic.twitter.com/TKnOFPGfdr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 23, 2022
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin out here speaking French in press conferences. pic.twitter.com/1YkzaBcsKj— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 23, 2022
"Bonjour, Bennedict!" In French, Bennedict Mathurin talks about his #MarchMadness experience. pic.twitter.com/aIiPFm2e4x— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 23, 2022
Kerr Kriisa/Dalen Terry
Arizona's Kerr Kriisa and Dalen Terry on interacting with other teams' fans, like the ending of the TCU game: "When we win the game, it's nothing personal with the other team's crowd. We're a team and we're just goofy and like to have fun." pic.twitter.com/ByA6XyDm6E— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 23, 2022
"I just try to make my 3s, keep passing the ball, make sure everybody is happy and make sure Benn can keep dunking on people." — @KerrKriisa on his role at Arizona pic.twitter.com/WyRf4nVYtz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 23, 2022
Christian Koloko
In French, Christian Koloko says Bennedict Mathurin is "a winner and he's really confident. Every time he steps on the court, he just wants to win." pic.twitter.com/cXGiDguGg9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 23, 2022
