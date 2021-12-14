Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko said during Arizona's news conference

The more Arizona progresses through Tommy Lloyd's first season as head coach, the more recognition the Wildcats receive.
Following the UA's gut-it-out win over Illinois in Champaign over the weekend, Arizona moved to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, and star wing Bennedict Mathurin was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week after his 30-point performance against the Fighting Illini.
Before the Wildcats embrace a three-game road stretch against No. 18 Tennessee, No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 USC, Arizona has a pair of home games against Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Cal Baptist on Saturday.
Lloyd and Arizona center Christian Koloko spoke to local media leading up to the Northern Colorado contest; here's what they had to say:
Bet with Adia Barnes
Arizona is the only school in the country with two undefeated Top 10 teams. @AdiaBarnes sent Tommy Lloyd a text message this week: “First one to lose buys dinner.” pic.twitter.com/RuRkrZ6ZcB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2021
'Now or next'
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 9-0 start: “I’m really proud of the energy, the spirit and the cohesion they play with.” pic.twitter.com/ZuoNGyzOcB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2021
Gaining interest
“What’s cool for me is our team is doing something that people are interested in.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona handling the buzz around the program after the 9-0 start pic.twitter.com/gR76xeu7L2— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2021
Rise of Benn Mathurin
Arizona center Christian Koloko on the rise of Bennedict Mathurin over the last few games: pic.twitter.com/wze2NWVerJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2021
Working with Oumar Ballo
“He makes me better.” — Christian Koloko on Oumar Ballo pic.twitter.com/DTxRlsKsGG— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2021
Wrinkle in travel plan
Tommy Lloyd discusses Arizona’s travel debacle that redirected the team plane to Indianapolis due to weather. The players took two-hour Ubers from Indy to Champaign.(Part 1) pic.twitter.com/e0A9d3iFwH— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 14, 2021
Christian Koloko shares his side of Arizona’s travel story to Champaign: pic.twitter.com/zMLA5hHkwQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2021
