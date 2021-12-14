Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko said during Arizona's news conference

The more Arizona progresses through Tommy Lloyd's first season as head coach, the more recognition the Wildcats receive.

Following the UA's gut-it-out win over Illinois in Champaign over the weekend, Arizona moved to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, and star wing Bennedict Mathurin was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week after his 30-point performance against the Fighting Illini.

Before the Wildcats embrace a three-game road stretch against No. 18 Tennessee, No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 USC, Arizona has a pair of home games against Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Cal Baptist on Saturday.

Lloyd and Arizona center Christian Koloko spoke to local media leading up to the Northern Colorado contest; here's what they had to say:

