 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko said during Arizona's news conference

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko said during Arizona's news conference

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd calls out to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Arizona won 90-65. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

The more Arizona progresses through Tommy Lloyd's first season as head coach, the more recognition the Wildcats receive. 

Following the UA's gut-it-out win over Illinois in Champaign over the weekend, Arizona moved to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, and star wing Bennedict Mathurin was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week after his 30-point performance against the Fighting Illini. 

Before the Wildcats embrace a three-game road stretch against No. 18 Tennessee, No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 USC, Arizona has a pair of home games against Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Cal Baptist on Saturday. 

Lloyd and Arizona center Christian Koloko spoke to local media leading up to the Northern Colorado contest; here's what they had to say: 

Bet with Adia Barnes

'Now or next'

Gaining interest

Rise of Benn Mathurin

Working with Oumar Ballo

Wrinkle in travel plan

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News