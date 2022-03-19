 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry and Azuolas Tubelis said before Arizona's second-round matchup with TCU

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry and Azuolas Tubelis said before Arizona's second-round matchup with TCU

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) gestures to the crowd after draining a long range three against the Wright State Raiders during the second half of their first round game in the NCAA Tournament, Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif., March 18, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

SAN DIEGO — There was no shortage of topics to discuss leading up to the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats' second-round matchup with ninth-seeded TCU on Sunday at Viejas Arena. 

Between a No. 1 seed (Baylor) falling earlier in the day, to several Wildcats explaining what playing in the NCAA Tournament mean to them, coupled with former UA head coach Sean Miller getting hired at Xavier, Saturday afternoon at Viejas Arena was an eventful one.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, wing Dalen Terry and forward Azuolas Tubelis spoke to the media before Sunday's game; here's what they had to say: 

Weight that comes with a No. 1 seed

Lloyd challenges UA fans, NCAA Tournament entry process

Tubelis' impressions of the big dance

Lloyd's predecessor landing at old spot

How Christian Koloko evolved

Learning from the international players

First March Madness experience

Miller's impact with current Wildcats

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

