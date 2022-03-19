Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry and Azuolas Tubelis said before Arizona's second-round matchup with TCU

SAN DIEGO — There was no shortage of topics to discuss leading up to the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats' second-round matchup with ninth-seeded TCU on Sunday at Viejas Arena.
Between a No. 1 seed (Baylor) falling earlier in the day, to several Wildcats explaining what playing in the NCAA Tournament mean to them, coupled with former UA head coach Sean Miller getting hired at Xavier, Saturday afternoon at Viejas Arena was an eventful one.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, wing Dalen Terry and forward Azuolas Tubelis spoke to the media before Sunday's game; here's what they had to say:
Weight that comes with a No. 1 seed
Arizona isn't paying attention to other No. 1 seeds losing to understand the importance of #MarchMadness. Tommy Lloyd: "The first game is tough, the second game is tougher. That's how these tournaments are. TCU has our full attention." pic.twitter.com/ui940iHW7g— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 20, 2022
Lloyd challenges UA fans, NCAA Tournament entry process
Tommy Lloyd is NOT a fan of tournament ticket prices, entry process to get into games. Lloyd also has a message for UA fans attending:"The fans that are lucky enough to get tickets to this and financially afford it, they need to get out of the seats tomorrow and bring it." pic.twitter.com/g3wvR5aWfk— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 20, 2022
Tubelis' impressions of the big dance
“I just know that you (win) or you go home. I’m going to win every game here.” — Azuolas Tubelis pic.twitter.com/FO6kNR8uIc— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 20, 2022
Lloyd's predecessor landing at old spot
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd reacts to his predecessor Sean Miller accepting the head coaching job at Xavier: "I'm happy for him. That's a great job and he's a great coach. ... I wish him nothing but the best." pic.twitter.com/rKpXyTItOm— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 20, 2022
How Christian Koloko evolved
Tommy Lloyd on the "ongoing development" of Christian Koloko this season: pic.twitter.com/XCYl00sRUe— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 20, 2022
Learning from the international players
Dalen Terry has picked up French while being teammates with Arizona's international players. "I know a few words, the bad ones." Terry also didn't know Azuolas Tubelis' first language. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ub7zNHC48N— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 20, 2022
First March Madness experience
"I felt a little bit of chills. It's like, 'Dang, this is what I've been waiting for all my life.' I've been watching #MarchMadness since I was in grade school." — Arizona's Dalen Terry on playing in his first NCAA Tournament game pic.twitter.com/kJu4D3ZsDh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 20, 2022
Miller's impact with current Wildcats
"Coach Miller taught us a lot of things and Xavier is lucky to have him."Arizona's Dalen Terry and Azuolas Tubelis react to their former head coach Sean Miller taking over at Xavier. pic.twitter.com/yYtyDHEh7c— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 20, 2022
