Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry said before Arizona's season opener against NAU

After months of preparation and establishing a new culture, the Arizona Wildcats are set to begin the Tommy Lloyd era Tuesday night at McKale Center, when the UA hosts in-state rival Northern Arizona.
Lloyd and second-year wing Dalen Terry held a pre-NAU news conference on Monday; here are the most interesting things they said:
Arizona's starting lineup
Tommy Lloyd on @ArizonaMBB’s starting lineup of Kerr Kriisa, Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry, Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko to begin the season: pic.twitter.com/YBFF5QBikd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Playing faster to win
Tommy Lloyd on establishing an uptempo style of play at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/yJUzYHZaQh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Handling first-game nerves
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona facing NAU, and dealing with first-game nerves: pic.twitter.com/GDvD9lloE2— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Pregame preparation, coaching attire
Tommy Lloyd’s pregame ritual is making a half-court shot. Lloyd also plans on wearing casual clothes on the sidelines this season. pic.twitter.com/f01JUfqdMv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Utah transfer Pelle Larsson (foot) 'day-to-day'
Tommy Lloyd says Pelle Larsson is “day-to-day.” https://t.co/H5tsZM1p4c pic.twitter.com/uqZHOqAKve— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 8, 2021
Name, Image and Likeness deals for Terry
Arizona wing Dalen Terry on how his NIL T-shirt sales are going and promoting his pop-up sale tomorrow at Sids Vintage: pic.twitter.com/U3sOHjj27i— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Returning Larsson
Dalen Terry on how getting back a healthy Pelle Larsson will benefit the team: pic.twitter.com/MaX8nzGqr7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
