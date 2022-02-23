Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Justin Kier said as No. 2 Arizona prepares to face Utah, Colorado

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats, riding an eight-game winning streak, look to remain undefeated in February as they travel to face the mountain schools.
Arizona (24-2) will face the Utah Utes (11-16) Thursday night at 9 p.m. in Salt Lake City, with a contest against Colorado scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
UA head coach Tommy Lloyd and graduate transfer guard Justin Kier held a news conference on Wednesday to preview the upcoming trip and discuss the current state of the team; here's what they said:
'The best decision I've ever made in my life'
“The best decision I’ve ever made in my life.” — @Jkiiiiii__ on his one season at Arizona pic.twitter.com/sZIxZ8R6lF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
Connections with players, staff
Arizona guard Justin Kier says he wants to stay in close contact with the UA coaches once he’s done in Tucson, because “they mean a lot to me and I want them to know that beyond my time here.” pic.twitter.com/5IgTKdppOy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
Impressions of Bennedict Mathurin
Justin Kier on @BennMathurin’s competitiveness: “Benn works hard. … He wants to be the best, and I think that’s why he’s going to be a great NBA player.” pic.twitter.com/RVFl1xklMx— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
Adjusting to altitude
How does Arizona get over the altitude playing in Utah and Colorado? “Don’t acknowledge it,” says Tommy Lloyd. pic.twitter.com/dNANKkvelw— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2022
What Kier means to the Wildcats, Lloyd
Tommy Lloyd says @Jkiiiiii__ is a “special kid” and “has been a real joy” during his one season at Arizona. “Whatever I can do to help him for the rest of his life, I’m gonna do. … We’re lucky to have him. It’s crazy how you end up with these guys sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/3GKjZFSpkZ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 23, 2022
Lloyd eschews banning postgame handshake
Tommy Lloyd weighs in on postgame handshakes following the Juwan Howard-Greg Gard altercation:“It’s not hard to shake somebody’s hand after you lose the game. … The timeouts at the end of the game have never meant anything. I honestly don’t care what the other coach does.” pic.twitter.com/a4Cz4LSRiz— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 23, 2022
