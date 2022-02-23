 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Justin Kier said as No. 2 Arizona prepares to face Utah, Colorado

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Justin Kier said as No. 2 Arizona prepares to face Utah, Colorado

University of Arizona vs Colorado

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd gets a low five from guard Dalen Terry (4) as the Wildcats head back to defend against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half of their Pac 12 basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 13, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats, riding an eight-game winning streak, look to remain undefeated in February as they travel to face the mountain schools. 

Arizona (24-2) will face the Utah Utes (11-16) Thursday night at 9 p.m. in Salt Lake City, with a contest against Colorado scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd and graduate transfer guard Justin Kier held a news conference on Wednesday to preview the upcoming trip and discuss the current state of the team; here's what they said: 

'The best decision I've ever made in my life'

Connections with players, staff

Impressions of Bennedict Mathurin

Adjusting to altitude

What Kier means to the Wildcats, Lloyd

Lloyd eschews banning postgame handshake

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

