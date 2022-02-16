 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa said leading up to Arizona-Oregon State game

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd pulls Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) in for a word in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of their Pac 12 basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 13, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The No. 3-ranked Arizona Wildcats are riding a six-game winning streak and now turn their focus to the Oregon schools, with a contest against the Oregon State Beavers slated for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at McKale Center. 

OSU (3-20) is 1-12 in Pac-12 play and last in the conference standings, while the 22-2 Wildcats hold a three-game lead for first place. 

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and point guard Kerr Kriisa, who revealed he's nursing a left hand injury, held a news conference on Wednesday previewing the upcoming week; here's what they said: 

Kriisa handling thumb injury

Not overlooking OSU

Overcoming sluggish starts

Beavers' fall after Elite Eight run in 2021

Handling national attention

Staying in the moment

Expectations for Cats before/during the season

Learning about College GameDay

Lloyd's connection to OSU head coach Wayne Tinkle

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

