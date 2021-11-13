Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's 104-50 win over UTRGV

Arizona picked up its second win of the Tommy Lloyd era after the Wildcats routed University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 104-50 Friday night at McKale Center.

The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied a game-high 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and nine rebounds, while center Christian Koloko had his first double-double at the UA with 18 points and 11 rebounds.