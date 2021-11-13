Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's 104-50 win over UTRGV

Arizona picked up its second win of the Tommy Lloyd era after the Wildcats routed University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 104-50 Friday night at McKale Center.
The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied a game-high 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and nine rebounds, while center Christian Koloko had his first double-double at the UA with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Lloyd addressed Arizona's win after the game; here's what he said:
Koloko's growth
Tommy Lloyd on Christian Koloko’s (18 points, 11 rebounds) first double-double at Arizona: “I told you guys this all along, he’s really good. … He impacts the game on every possession at both ends.” pic.twitter.com/IPDlU1R7fD— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 13, 2021
Handling turnovers
Tommy Lloyd was not happy with Arizona’s 18 turnovers against UTRGV. pic.twitter.com/em8J9Bhkoo— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2021
Koloko's impact on defense
“He’s increased his physicality.” — Tommy Lloyd on Christian Koloko’s 10 blocks through two games pic.twitter.com/Ym84qBlFM0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2021
Bennedict Mathurin settling into lead role
Tommy Lloyd on Benn Mathurin working through inconsistencies: pic.twitter.com/kjEs18rmQ1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2021
Points, points and more points
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s goal to score at least 90 points in every game this season. “Not because it’s fun, but because it gives us a margin for error.” pic.twitter.com/kL0JRdD2qr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2021
A 'street fight' win
Tommy Lloyd says he expected Arizona’s win over UTRGV to be a “street fight.” pic.twitter.com/QAxjoSCKRo— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2021
