Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's 104-50 win over UTRGV

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said the Arizona Wildcats prepared for their 104-50 win over UTRGV on Friday like a "street fight."

 Justin Spears

Arizona picked up its second win of the Tommy Lloyd era after the Wildcats routed University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 104-50 Friday night at McKale Center. 

The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied a game-high 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and nine rebounds, while center Christian Koloko had his first double-double at the UA with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Lloyd addressed Arizona's win after the game; here's what he said: 

Koloko's growth

Handling turnovers

Koloko's impact on defense

Bennedict Mathurin settling into lead role

Points, points and more points

A 'street fight' win

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

