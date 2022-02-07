 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's blowout win over ASU

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd, center, reacts to a flop call while the Arizona Wildcats bench reacts during the first half of their game against Arizona State University at Desert Financial Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, in Tempe, Ariz. on Feb. 7th, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

TEMPE — After trailing 16-3 to begin Monday night's showdown at Desert Financial Arena, the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats flipped a switch and routed their in-state rival Arizona 91-79 Monday night to complete the season sweep. 

Six Wildcats finished the night in double-figure scoring: Azuolas Tubelis (19 points), Bennedict Mathurin (18 points), Pelle Larsson (14 points), Oumar Ballo (13 points), Dalen Terry (12 points) and Christian Koloko (10 points). 

Tommy Lloyd became the third head coach in program history to sweep the Sun Devils in their first season at the helm, joining Walter Davis (1925) and Lute Olson (1984). 

The victory over ASU brings the Wildcats to 20-2 on the season. Here's what Lloyd said after Monday night's win: 

Facing adversity in a 'gut-check win'

Wildcats' frontcourt performance

Bench production from Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier

Outrunning the Sun Devils

Mathurin stepping up

Returning to old habits — in a positive way

Challenging Kriisa after sloppy end to first half

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bennedict Mathurin, Oumar Ballo discuss Arizona's win over ASU

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

