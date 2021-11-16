Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's blowout win over North Dakota State

For the first time in 100 years, the Arizona Wildcats have beaten back-to-back opponents by 50-plus points, after the UA cruised by North Dakota State 97-45 Tuesday night at McKale Center.
Five Wildcats finished the game in double-figure scoring, including center Christian Koloko (16 points), wing Bennedict Mathurin (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Kerr Kriisa (12) and Oumar Ballo (10).
Up next: Arizona will travel to Las Vegas for the Roman Main Event to face Wichita State Friday night at T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed Mathurin's steadying progress, playing a "physical brand of basketball" and this week's field in Las Vegas, following the Wildcats' win over NDSU; here's what he said:
Assessing Mathurin's play this season
Tommy Lloyd says it’s unfair to @BennMathurin to expect high-level offensive numbers early on despite him being projected as a first-round pick.“He’s really talented, but let him develop at his own pace. … I can feel his pain. … Benn is fine, he’s right where he should be.” pic.twitter.com/oShIthLvie— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 17, 2021
Formula for NCAA Tournament-caliber teams
Tommy Lloyd says “there’s a formula for being a great team and making runs in the tournament”: Having a top-20 offense and top-20 defense. pic.twitter.com/dQCPqxq6DZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2021
'Physical brand of basketball'
Tommy Lloyd: “We want to play a physical brand of basketball inside-out.” pic.twitter.com/Xk6ZFvZ3cg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2021
Moving on to Vegas
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s upcoming trip to Las Vegas to play against Wichita State in the Roman Main Event on Friday. The Wildcats will either face Michigan or UNLV on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mRzgLmDMhW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2021
