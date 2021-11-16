 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's blowout win over North Dakota State

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcat bench celebrate a successful hard play against North Dakota State at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., November 16, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

For the first time in 100 years, the Arizona Wildcats have beaten back-to-back opponents by 50-plus points, after the UA cruised by North Dakota State 97-45 Tuesday night at McKale Center. 

Five Wildcats finished the game in double-figure scoring, including center Christian Koloko (16 points), wing Bennedict Mathurin (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Kerr Kriisa (12) and Oumar Ballo (10). 

Up next: Arizona will travel to Las Vegas for the Roman Main Event to face Wichita State Friday night at T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. 

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed Mathurin's steadying progress, playing a "physical brand of basketball" and this week's field in Las Vegas, following the Wildcats' win over NDSU; here's what he said: 

Assessing Mathurin's play this season

Formula for NCAA Tournament-caliber teams

'Physical brand of basketball'

Moving on to Vegas

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bennedict Mathurin, Oumar Ballo reflect on Arizona's 97-45 win over North Dakota State

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

