 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's first-round win over Wright State

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's first-round win over Wright State

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd gestures the other way as the game official gives possession to the Wright State Raiders in their first round game in the NCAA Tournament, Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif., March 18, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

SAN DIEGO — Friday wasn't the first time Arizona played in an NCAA Tournament, but it had been four years since the Wildcats danced in March — five since they won a game in the tourney. 

The top-seeded UA shook off its postseason rust in a 87-70 win over No. 16 seed Wright State at Viejas Arena. 

Despite shooting 55% from the field with five Wildcats finishing in double-figure scoring, Arizona committed 19 turnovers, the third-most by the Wildcats in an NCAA Tournament game. Arizona center Christian Koloko became the only player in NCAA Tournament history to record 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Up next: Arizona will take on ninth-seeded TCU Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. 

After the win over Wright State, Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, who won his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach on Friday, addressed Kerr Kriisa's ankle status, how detrimental turnovers were to the Wildcats on Friday and the upcoming "heavyweight battle." 

Lloyd updates Kriisa's status

Fixing turnovers

Evolution of atmosphere as game continued

Getting rid of tournament jitters

Bonus player clips: 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bennedict Mathurin, Pelle Larsson and Christian Koloko describe feelings of playing in first NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News