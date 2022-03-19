Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's first-round win over Wright State

SAN DIEGO — Friday wasn't the first time Arizona played in an NCAA Tournament, but it had been four years since the Wildcats danced in March — five since they won a game in the tourney.

The top-seeded UA shook off its postseason rust in a 87-70 win over No. 16 seed Wright State at Viejas Arena.

Despite shooting 55% from the field with five Wildcats finishing in double-figure scoring, Arizona committed 19 turnovers, the third-most by the Wildcats in an NCAA Tournament game. Arizona center Christian Koloko became the only player in NCAA Tournament history to record 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Up next: Arizona will take on ninth-seeded TCU Sunday night at 6:40 p.m.

After the win over Wright State, Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, who won his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach on Friday, addressed Kerr Kriisa's ankle status, how detrimental turnovers were to the Wildcats on Friday and the upcoming "heavyweight battle."

Lloyd updates Kriisa's status