Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's first-round win over Wright State

SAN DIEGO — Friday wasn't the first time Arizona played in an NCAA Tournament, but it had been four years since the Wildcats danced in March — five since they won a game in the tourney.
The top-seeded UA shook off its postseason rust in a 87-70 win over No. 16 seed Wright State at Viejas Arena.
Despite shooting 55% from the field with five Wildcats finishing in double-figure scoring, Arizona committed 19 turnovers, the third-most by the Wildcats in an NCAA Tournament game. Arizona center Christian Koloko became the only player in NCAA Tournament history to record 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
Up next: Arizona will take on ninth-seeded TCU Sunday night at 6:40 p.m.
After the win over Wright State, Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, who won his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach on Friday, addressed Kerr Kriisa's ankle status, how detrimental turnovers were to the Wildcats on Friday and the upcoming "heavyweight battle."
Lloyd updates Kriisa's status
Tommy Lloyd says Kerr Kriisa (ankle) "is closer to playing than not playing." "The calculus today was simple. I didn't feel like he was quite ready to play. ... Now we'll kind of roll up our sleeves and see what tomorrow brings, keep attacking the thing." pic.twitter.com/7HNouZoTVr— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 19, 2022
Fixing turnovers
"We have to tighten it up a little bit and hopefully we'll be able to rein it in for the next game because we're shooting a great percentage, but the turnovers on offense kill your efficiency." — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona's 19 turnovers against Wright State pic.twitter.com/VuTxZ630No— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 19, 2022
Evolution of atmosphere as game continued
Most of Arizona's fans not entering Viejas Arena until the game was settled was strange for Tommy Lloyd."I'm sure there's a reason, but when you start a big game like this and the arena is 33% full, it's weird."And I just never understood why can't we have that thing full." pic.twitter.com/0oV9ZTMY62— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 19, 2022
Getting rid of tournament jitters
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona's win over Wright State "was probably good to get out of our system." Lloyd says the second-round game against TCU on "Sunday is going to be a knock-out, drag-out, heavyweight battle." pic.twitter.com/4V5QNV4aEG— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 19, 2022
Bonus player clips:
"That's why you come to Arizona. You come to Arizona to play in the NCAA Tournament."Christian Koloko, Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson reflect on playing in their first #MarchMadness game. pic.twitter.com/W1QrGOfUUM— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 19, 2022
Christian Koloko is the only player in #MarchMadness history to record 17 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks in a game. Koloko: "It feels good. I don't know what to say. I was playing basketball and it just happened and so I'm just happy." pic.twitter.com/Buy9opYE65— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 19, 2022
