Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's overtime win over TCU in NCAA Tournament

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's overtime win over TCU in NCAA Tournament

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the media following the top-seeded Wildcats' 85-80 overtime win over TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2022 at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif. 

 Justin Spears

SAN DIEGO — It's March, and madness is required. 

The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats had a full-course March Madness experience on Sunday, when they held off No. 9 seed TCU 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena Sunday night. 

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and had two highlight moments against the Horned Frogs. The first: a posterizing dunk on TCU center Eddie Lampkin, then a game-tying 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime. 

Arizona center Christian Koloko recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds. In the first two rounds in San Diego, Koloko averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and four assists per game during his NCAA Tournament debut. 

Up next: Arizona travels to San Antonio to face the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. 

Once the adrenaline settled on Sunday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the Wildcats' win; here's what he had to say: 

What going to Sweet 16 means

Arizona's character in win

Fan support

Believing in team

Mathurin's 'clutch gene'

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona's Christian Koloko on how Wildcats overcame adversity in win over TCU

