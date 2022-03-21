Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's overtime win over TCU in NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO — It's March, and madness is required.
The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats had a full-course March Madness experience on Sunday, when they held off No. 9 seed TCU 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena Sunday night.
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and had two highlight moments against the Horned Frogs. The first: a posterizing dunk on TCU center Eddie Lampkin, then a game-tying 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime.
Arizona center Christian Koloko recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds. In the first two rounds in San Diego, Koloko averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and four assists per game during his NCAA Tournament debut.
Up next: Arizona travels to San Antonio to face the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16.
Once the adrenaline settled on Sunday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the Wildcats' win; here's what he had to say:
What going to Sweet 16 means
Tommy Lloyd: "I'm proud of this group. ... Going to a Sweet 16 is special." pic.twitter.com/vBIbhrYTSB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 21, 2022
Arizona's character in win
"It says a lot about them." — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona gutting out a win over TCU pic.twitter.com/hACqlG9sGf— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 21, 2022
Fan support
"We need you. We don't have a margin for error. ... I'm not asking the fans anything we're not asking the team or ourselves to do." — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona's fan support pic.twitter.com/7YTQu476n7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 21, 2022
Believing in team
"I believed the whole time. I think they did, too." — Tommy Lloyd, after Arizona's overtime win over TCU pic.twitter.com/FMkjjal4UR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 21, 2022
Mathurin's 'clutch gene'
"Benn is not afraid of the moment. ... He has that clutch gene." — Tommy Lloyd on Bennedict Mathurin's 30-point performance pic.twitter.com/eI0cb0E5Kq— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 21, 2022
