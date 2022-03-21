Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's overtime win over TCU in NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO — It's March, and madness is required.

The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats had a full-course March Madness experience on Sunday, when they held off No. 9 seed TCU 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena Sunday night.

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and had two highlight moments against the Horned Frogs. The first: a posterizing dunk on TCU center Eddie Lampkin, then a game-tying 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime.

Arizona center Christian Koloko recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds. In the first two rounds in San Diego, Koloko averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and four assists per game during his NCAA Tournament debut.

Up next: Arizona travels to San Antonio to face the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16.

Once the adrenaline settled on Sunday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the Wildcats' win; here's what he had to say:

What going to Sweet 16 means