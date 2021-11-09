 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's season-opening win over NAU

Arizona opens Lloyd era with 81-52 win over Northern Arizona

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northern Arizona, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri

For now, Tommy Lloyd can say he's undefeated as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, after the UA routed Northern Arizona 81-52 at McKale Center Tuesday night for the season opener. 

The Wildcats were led by second-year Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, who finished the night with 17 points on 4-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, five assists and zero turnovers. 

Azuolas Tubelis (13 points) and Dalen Terry (11 points) were the only other Wildcats to score in double figures; Terry also had a career-high seven assists and was 4-for-5 shooting from the field.

Following the UA's win, Lloyd discussed his first victory as Arizona's new leader: 

Celebrating the win

On Kriisa's grit, player comparison

Larsson's debut

On Benn Mathurin's 2-for-13 shooting

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

