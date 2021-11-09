Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's season-opening win over NAU

For now, Tommy Lloyd can say he's undefeated as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, after the UA routed Northern Arizona 81-52 at McKale Center Tuesday night for the season opener.
The Wildcats were led by second-year Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, who finished the night with 17 points on 4-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, five assists and zero turnovers.
Azuolas Tubelis (13 points) and Dalen Terry (11 points) were the only other Wildcats to score in double figures; Terry also had a career-high seven assists and was 4-for-5 shooting from the field.
Following the UA's win, Lloyd discussed his first victory as Arizona's new leader:
Celebrating the win
Tommy Lloyd says the postgame locker room celebration caught him off guard. “I’m lucky to be coaching these guys.” https://t.co/apRz3KSyDl pic.twitter.com/Hlno2wXsLc— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 10, 2021
On Kriisa's grit, player comparison
Tommy Lloyd compared Arizona point guard @KerrKriisa to @TJMcConnell and @KPangos. “He has T.J.’s grittiness and Kevin’s shooting.” pic.twitter.com/VEa2aU2ECt— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 10, 2021
Larsson's debut
Tommy Lloyd says Utah transfer Pelle Larsson “looked better today than he has in practice.” Larsson, who recovered from a broken foot injury, scored 7 points on 3-for-4 shooting in Arizona’s 81-52 win over NAU. pic.twitter.com/BX8Dnl6Slt— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2021
On Benn Mathurin's 2-for-13 shooting
Tommy Lloyd on Benn Mathurin’s struggles against NAU: pic.twitter.com/0vOj65Z2Pb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2021
