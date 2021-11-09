Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's season-opening win over NAU

For now, Tommy Lloyd can say he's undefeated as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, after the UA routed Northern Arizona 81-52 at McKale Center Tuesday night for the season opener.

The Wildcats were led by second-year Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, who finished the night with 17 points on 4-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, five assists and zero turnovers.

Azuolas Tubelis (13 points) and Dalen Terry (11 points) were the only other Wildcats to score in double figures; Terry also had a career-high seven assists and was 4-for-5 shooting from the field.

Following the UA's win, Lloyd discussed his first victory as Arizona's new leader:

Celebrating the win

Tommy Lloyd says the postgame locker room celebration caught him off guard. “I’m lucky to be coaching these guys.” https://t.co/apRz3KSyDl pic.twitter.com/Hlno2wXsLc — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 10, 2021